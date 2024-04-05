Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
picture of the day

Tea ceremony

2 Comments

People on a boat enjoy a Japanese tea ceremony 0n a river in Yokohama on Saturday.

© AP

looks like an inflatable SUP, what an awesome idea

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It must be expensive with a tea master and two attendants.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

