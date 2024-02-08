Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Mori Building Co
picture of the day

teamLab Borderless opens

Mori Building Co President Shingo Tsuji, right, and teamLab director Toshiyuki Inoko take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the "teamLab Borderless" permanent exhibition at Azabudai Hills in Tokyo on Friday. A shifting vortex of spotlights and a mirror room filled with ethereal "wobbling" orbs are among the brand-new artworks at the exhibition. They join dozens of other mesmerising displays, from waterfalls of light to birds leaving colorful trails as they dart by, in a labyrinthine display. The exhibition has more than 50 artworks featuring a mix of natural and otherworldly motifs, from slow-blooming flowers to a vast room of cables through which digital light appears to rain down. Many of the exhibits were shown at the previous incarnation of "teamLab Borderless" at Odaiba, which was open from 2018 to 2022. Visited by stars including Will Smith and Kim Kardashian, it holds the Guinness World Record for the most visited museum dedicated to a single art group (AFP).

https://www.teamlab.art/e/borderless-azabudai/

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

