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Image: AP/David J Phillip
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Teeing off

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Japan's Hideki Matsuyama hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga, on Thursday.

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GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections Networking Party

Join us for a fun evening of making real connections in a stylish but casual social setting. Entry fee includes a standing buffet, free flowing drinks, door prize and more! April 23 (Thurs) at PACHA CRAFT BEER TACOS in Akasaka.

Seats are limited. Get your ticket today!

Click Here

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