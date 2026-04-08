Japan's Hideki Matsuyama hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga, on Thursday.© AP
Teeing off
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GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections Networking Party
Join us for a fun evening of making real connections in a stylish but casual social setting. Entry fee includes a standing buffet, free flowing drinks, door prize and more! April 23 (Thurs) at PACHA CRAFT BEER TACOS in Akasaka.Seats are limited. Get your ticket today!
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