Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
picture of the day

Temple time

0 Comments

A woman stands in the front gate of Zojoji temple in Tokyo.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Understanding Your Japanese TV Remote Control

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

5 Japanese English Bilingual Books For Young Children

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Maid Service, A Tailored Housekeeping Service

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Hachimori Isaribi Onsen Hatahata Kan

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Reasons Why Japan Does Watermelon Better

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 34, 2020

GaijinPot Blog