Photo: AP/Jae C Hong picture of the day Tending bar Today 05:00 am JST Today | 06:57 am JST 0 Comments A bartender, in costume, prepares a drink for a patron in a bar in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo. © AP ©2019 GPlusMedia Inc. Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered. rugby.japantoday.com Learn More Online Fresh Meat Delivery in Japan - The Meat Guy The Meat Guy offers a wide variety of fresh meats online. Delivering anywhere in Japan, choose from over 500 premium meats! Order Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment