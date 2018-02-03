Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KAMASAMI KONG
picture of the day

Times are changing in Japan

6 Comments

This sign in the restroom of a station on the monorail at Haneda Airport in Tokyo asks users of syringes to dispose of them properly.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

6 Comments
Login to comment

Are people really jacking up at airports?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Certainly are! Those pesky diabetics... something should be done about it!

8 ( +8 / -0 )

zichi I hope you’re not serious

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Always dispose of ours properly, both those checking for sugar as well as the insulin injecting needles.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Times are changing? Why? Have they only recently introduced insulin for diabetics in Japan?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Have they only recently introduced insulin for diabetics in Japan?

No, they've had it for years. Maybe the sub-ed who captioned the photo didn't know that though.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30min oil massage upgrade!

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Lifestyle

6 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Summer

Naminoue Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Japan’s Bean-Throwing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Hokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

For Tokyo’s Best Budget Accommodation Sakura Hotel & Hostel Wins Every Time

GaijinPot Blog