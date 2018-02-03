This sign in the restroom of a station on the monorail at Haneda Airport in Tokyo asks users of syringes to dispose of them properly.© Japan Today
Times are changing in Japan
This sign in the restroom of a station on the monorail at Haneda Airport in Tokyo asks users of syringes to dispose of them properly.© Japan Today
zichi
Are people really jacking up at airports?
drronmccoy
Certainly are! Those pesky diabetics... something should be done about it!
Atari
zichi I hope you’re not serious
Tom
Always dispose of ours properly, both those checking for sugar as well as the insulin injecting needles.
garypen
Times are changing? Why? Have they only recently introduced insulin for diabetics in Japan?
Alfie Noakes
No, they've had it for years. Maybe the sub-ed who captioned the photo didn't know that though.