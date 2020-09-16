Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Michel Spingler
picture of the day

Tire trouble

1 Comment

Bridgestone employees gather outside the tire factory of Bethune, northern France, on Thursday, to protest over the Japanese company's decision to close the plant and lay off all its nearly 900 workers. Bridgestone argues the factory is no longer competitive globally, but unions and French politicians accused the company of using the virus-driven economic crisis as a pretext for the closure and not investing in modernizing the plant instead.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

I kinda feel sorry for Bridgestone. I bought a set of Bridgestone tires once, Potenzas, but Bridgestone has fallen behind its rivals, especially Michelin, like all Japanese companies do and there is no comparison; Michelin blows Bridgestone away in all market segment according to Consumer Reports reviews.

Now I only buy Michelin tires.

It would be extremely hard for Bridgestone to compete in the home country of the king of tires, Michelin.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Labour Of Love: “My Invincible Compass”

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Funerals In Japan: Etiquette And Rituals

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Autumnal Equinox Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-22

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog