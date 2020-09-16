Bridgestone employees gather outside the tire factory of Bethune, northern France, on Thursday, to protest over the Japanese company's decision to close the plant and lay off all its nearly 900 workers. Bridgestone argues the factory is no longer competitive globally, but unions and French politicians accused the company of using the virus-driven economic crisis as a pretext for the closure and not investing in modernizing the plant instead.© AP
Tire trouble
Samit Basu
I kinda feel sorry for Bridgestone. I bought a set of Bridgestone tires once, Potenzas, but Bridgestone has fallen behind its rivals, especially Michelin, like all Japanese companies do and there is no comparison; Michelin blows Bridgestone away in all market segment according to Consumer Reports reviews.
Now I only buy Michelin tires.
It would be extremely hard for Bridgestone to compete in the home country of the king of tires, Michelin.