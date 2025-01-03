 Japan Today
Image: Mark Schreiber
picture of the day

Tired tourists

Tourists, worn out from their Ginza shopping forays, rest while seated at the curbside during the weekend pedestrian paradise along Ginza Dori in Tokyo on Saturday.

It's a disgrace how there are virtually no benches in Tokyo these days. First were the bins, then the benches and trees. What is next? What a nightmare of a place it's becoming.

