Tourists, worn out from their Ginza shopping forays, rest while seated at the curbside during the weekend pedestrian paradise along Ginza Dori in Tokyo on Saturday.© Japan Today
Tired tourists
tora
It's a disgrace how there are virtually no benches in Tokyo these days. First were the bins, then the benches and trees. What is next? What a nightmare of a place it's becoming.