Image: Tokyo Metropolitan Government
picture of the day

Tokyo Creative Salon

Participants in the opening event of the Tokyo Creative Salon 2025 (TCS25) pose with signs representing their respective areas of Tokyo: Marunouchi, Nihonbashi, Ginza, Yurakucho, Akasaka, Roppongi, Shibuya, Harajuku, Shinjuku and Haneda. Held every March against a backdrop of blooming cherry blossoms, TCS celebrates ingenuity in fashion, design and multiple other fields of art and craft.

The festival started in 2020 with the aim of establishing Tokyo as one of the world’s top fashion capitals alongside Paris, Milan, New York and London. The 10-day festival, which ends on March 23, features fashion shows, workshops, pop-up stores, exhibitions and performances, many of them providing visitors with participatory and interactive experiences.

https://tokyo-creativesalon.com/en/

