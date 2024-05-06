Tokyo DisneySea unveils Fantasy Springs

The new Fantasy Springs area at Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, unveiled to the media Tuesday ahead of its opening to the general public on June 6. Fantasy Springs, which draws on films including "Frozen," "Peter Pan" and "Tangled," includes four rides within its approximately 140,000 square meters of land. There are multiple springs scattered around the section that spout water in time with music, with the area also decorated with rocks engraved with Disney characters ranging from Elsa to Peter Pan. Visitors will also be able to snack on roast beef-flavored popcorn, a first in the Disney Resort theme parks. Visitors will also be able to stay at the operator's sixth Disney hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, situated in the area.

