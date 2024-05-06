 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: KYODO
picture of the day

Tokyo DisneySea unveils Fantasy Springs

0 Comments

The new Fantasy Springs area at Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, unveiled to the media Tuesday ahead of its opening to the general public on June 6. Fantasy Springs, which draws on films including "Frozen," "Peter Pan" and "Tangled," includes four rides within its approximately 140,000 square meters of land. There are multiple springs scattered around the section that spout water in time with music, with the area also decorated with rocks engraved with Disney characters ranging from Elsa to Peter Pan. Visitors will also be able to snack on roast beef-flavored popcorn, a first in the Disney Resort theme parks. Visitors will also be able to stay at the operator's sixth Disney hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, situated in the area.

© Kyodo

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2024: Golden Week

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Overtourism in Japan and What It Means for Visitors

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Yasukuni Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog