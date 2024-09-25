 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: KYODO
picture of the day

Tokyo Game Show kicks off

0 Comments

People visit the Tokyo Game Show at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, on the opening day of the four-day event on Thursday. A record 985 exhibitors from 44 countries and regions are participating this year, displaying their newest titles in one of the world's biggest gaming trade fairs.

One of the key highlights is the AI technology pavilion, where select firms are exhibiting various ways in which the ever-evolving technology can be applied to the development of games. HechicerIA, a Spain-based AI startup, is showcasing software that instantly converts texts into 3D videos, as it seeks to shorten the time required to develop games.

The software can produce appropriate 3D movies by typing in such sentences as "a man approaches a woman in a cabin" and "a man walks in a jungle," sparing game developers the burden of creating such materials from scratch.

Among big names, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc has returned after a five-year absence to unveil its latest console, the PlayStation 5 Pro, featuring upgraded graphics processing units for enhanced image quality. The console will go on sale on Nov 7.

Square Enix Co and Capcom Co revealed the latest iterations of their popular game series "Dragon Quest" and "Monster Hunter," respectively.

The first two days are mainly reserved for industry officials and media reporters, with general visitors allowed in from Saturday.

© Kyodo

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

Win farm-fresh ice cream, organic vegetables and more from local farms and businesses in Niseko. Sponsored by the Hilton Niseko Village.

Enter by Oct 4th

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Coding Club’s Code Quest Camps 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Things to Consider Before Getting a Pet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need To Know About The My Number Card

GaijinPot Blog

Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

GaijinPot Blog

Jobs Outside the Big Cities of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Kinchakuda Manjushage Park

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Avoid Being Bad Tourists in Japan: Essential Dos and Don’ts

GaijinPot Blog