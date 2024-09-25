Tokyo Game Show kicks off

People visit the Tokyo Game Show at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, on the opening day of the four-day event on Thursday. A record 985 exhibitors from 44 countries and regions are participating this year, displaying their newest titles in one of the world's biggest gaming trade fairs.

One of the key highlights is the AI technology pavilion, where select firms are exhibiting various ways in which the ever-evolving technology can be applied to the development of games. HechicerIA, a Spain-based AI startup, is showcasing software that instantly converts texts into 3D videos, as it seeks to shorten the time required to develop games.

The software can produce appropriate 3D movies by typing in such sentences as "a man approaches a woman in a cabin" and "a man walks in a jungle," sparing game developers the burden of creating such materials from scratch.

Among big names, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc has returned after a five-year absence to unveil its latest console, the PlayStation 5 Pro, featuring upgraded graphics processing units for enhanced image quality. The console will go on sale on Nov 7.

Square Enix Co and Capcom Co revealed the latest iterations of their popular game series "Dragon Quest" and "Monster Hunter," respectively.

The first two days are mainly reserved for industry officials and media reporters, with general visitors allowed in from Saturday.

