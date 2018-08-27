Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: DAVID P MOORE
picture of the day

Tokyo light show

0 Comments

A burst of lightning lights up the sky over Ikebukuro in Tokyo on Monday night.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Food and Drink

Restaurant Tohoku Bokujo

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Unusual (And Remarkably Delightful) Afternoon Teas To Try In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

History

Minetopia Besshi

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Working Mothers In Japan: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Festivals

Shimizu Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon