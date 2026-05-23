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Tokyo Lights 2026

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A child in a traditional kimono stands between glowing robotic figures that connect people at Shinjuku Chuo Park, one of 12 light art installations at Tokyo Lights 2026, a nine-day creative festival running nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through May 31 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building and across the Nishi-Shinjuku area. Centered on the theme "Visible Tokyo," the festival uses light to render unseen dimensions of the city, from human emotion to urban data flows. Full program information is available at tokyolights.jp.

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