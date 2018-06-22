Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Tokyo 2020/Shugo Takemi
picture of the day

Tokyo Olympic Day

Students from 21 universities across Japan came together in Tokyo Saturday for an Olympic Day event. The teams challenged each other in a sport and knowledge competition, with Meiji Gakuin University emerging as the winner at the end of the day. Around 300 university students joined in the planning and organisation of the event. The students were able to share the event worldwide on social media using the Olympic Day hashtags #UnitedBy and #OlympicDay.

