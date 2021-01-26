Famous faces

Traditional Japanese hina dolls are unveiled Wednesday by doll maker Kyugetsu Co, featuring U.S. President Joe Biden (upper left), Vice President Kamala Harris (upper right), Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike (bottom right) and Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura. The dolls come ahead of Girls' Day on March 3. Hina dolls, representing an emperor, empress and their attendants wearing the court dress of the Heian period (794-1185), are traditionally displayed by families with girls to celebrate the Girls' Day festival each spring. Kyugetsu decided to feature the two governors "in the hope that they can suppress the virus and lead us back to our normal daily lives soon," said a company spokesperson. The firm also made dolls representing Biden and Harris "in the hopes they will restore order to the world."

The dolls will be displayed at the company's headquarters until Friday.

© KYODO