Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Famous faces

0 Comments
TOKYO

Traditional Japanese hina dolls are unveiled Wednesday by doll maker Kyugetsu Co, featuring U.S. President Joe Biden (upper left), Vice President Kamala Harris (upper right), Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike (bottom right) and Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura. The dolls come ahead of Girls' Day on March 3. Hina dolls, representing an emperor, empress and their attendants wearing the court dress of the Heian period (794-1185), are traditionally displayed by families with girls to celebrate the Girls' Day festival each spring. Kyugetsu decided to feature the two governors "in the hope that they can suppress the virus and lead us back to our normal daily lives soon," said a company spokesperson. The firm also made dolls representing Biden and Harris "in the hopes they will restore order to the world."

The dolls will be displayed at the company's headquarters until Friday.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo