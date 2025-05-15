The Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2025, a large-scale gourmet festival showcasing Tokyo's diverse culinary delights to people across Japan and around the world and featuring popular restaurants from Tokyo, is being held May 16-18 at Ariake. Now in its fourth edition, this year’s festival features over 40 renowned restaurants from Tokyo, trending restaurants featured in the media and historic long-established eateries. Additionally, the festival will offer a selection of Japanese sake and shochu for purchase.

Furthermore, to provide a more immersive experience beyond just eating, there are workshops on Japanese food culture and live music performances. The workshops will provide a rare opportunity to learn how to professionally make sushi, one of the iconic elements of Japanese cuisine.

English-speaking staff are available at the venue. For more details, visit the official website.

