Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko picture of the day Tokyo tourists Today 06:00 am JST Today | 06:20 am JST 4 Comments Foreign tourists take a selfie at a shopping street in the Asakusa district of Tokyo on Friday. © AP ©2022 GPlusMedia Inc. Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 4 Comments
sakurasuki
Tourist? No Tourist without guided tour in Japan, those people just foreigners who already reside in Japan and want to visit Asakusa.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Travel-Leisure/Japan-to-reopen-to-tour-groups-from-98-nations-and-regions
purple_depressed_bacon
So now foreigners residing in Japan have been relegated to the status of "tourists" huh? Ridiculous. Those aren't tourists. I don't see their handler....err, "tour guide" anywhere.
divinda
These people are not "foreign tourists".
They are foreign residents, which makes the domestic tourists.
Elvis is here
Look! They are double masked! Good for them!!!