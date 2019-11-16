Tokyo Unique Venues event

As part of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's efforts to raise the city's profile as a destination for international conferences both at home and abroad, and create a strong economic ripple effect, the city is actively promoting the hosting of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions). One area of focus is the “Unique Venue” initiative, in which locales that embody regional characteristics and create a one-of-a-kind experience, such as historic buildings and public spaces, are used as venues for meetings, events and receptions. The latest one took place on Thursday night at Katsushika Ward’s Daikyoji Temple and Temple Market Street in Shibamata, the only site in Tokyo to be selected as an Important Cultural Landscape. The historic temple and the shopping street leading up to the temple gates were presented together to demonstrate the abundant hospitality of shitamachi-style old neighborhood, increasing the potential for greater inbound tourism. Members of diplomatic missions, representatives from foreign chambers of commerce and industry in Japan and representatives from foreign-affiliated Tokyo-based companies attended and were greeted by Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike.

