Director Quentin Tarantino, left, and actor Leonardo DiCaprio pose for photos at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday to promote their latest film "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood," which opens in Japan on Friday. It is the 11th visit to Japan for DiCaprio, 44, and the first time for him to come with Tarantino, 56, with whom he worked on "Django Unchained." See related story here.

