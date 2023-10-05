Newsletter Signup Register / Login
picture of the day

Toranomon Hills Station Tower opens

1 Comment

From left: Guillaume Paupy, managing director of Hotel Toranomon Hills, Akiyoshi Yamamura, president of Tokyo Metro, Mori Building Co CEO Shingo Tsuji, Masahiro Nakajima, president of the Urban Renaissance Agency and Shohei Shigematsu, a partner and head of the New York office of architectural firm OMA, which designed the Station Tower attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open Toranomon Hills Station Tower in Tokyo on Friday. To celebrate the completion of the Toranomon Hills area, events under the themes of "Market," "Music" and "Wellness" will be held over the next four weekends.

The multi-purpose 266-meter-high tower has 49 floors above ground and four floors underground. It includes offices, as well as retail facilities integrated with the station plaza and a hotel making its debut in Tokyo. The tower‘s top-most level will be home to Tokyo Node, an interactive communication facility consisting of halls, galleries, pool, restaurants and other facilities. The Station Atrium is a three-story atrium-style vaulted space combining coordinated and complementary urban and transportation functions.

1 Comment
Booooooo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

