Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike poses for a photograph along with selected social media influencers who were invited for a tour of the new Tokyo Metropolitan Central Wholesale Market at Toyosu in Tokyo on Tuesday. The Toyosu market, which is set to open in Koto Ward on Oct 11, will replace the current fish market in Tsukiji. The sign at left reads: "There are 240 days until the opening of the Toyosu market."

