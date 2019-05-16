Newsletter Signup Register / Login
picture of the day

TPP meeting

Representatives of the countries in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, from left: Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, Tran Quoc Khanh, Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore, Chan Chung Sing, Minister of International Trade Diversification of Canada, James Carr, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Roberto Ampuero, Director General of the Direction of International Economic Relations (Direcon) of Chile, Rodrigo Yanez, Minister for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand, David Parker, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kiyoto Tsuji and Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy Trade and Industry of Japan, Akimasa Ishikawa, wave to the media after a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Santiago, Chile, on Thursday.

