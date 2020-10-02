Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Train wrestling

2 Comments

A pro wrestling event is held for about 40 passengers on a JR Tadami Line train between Niigata and Fukushima prefectures on Saturday. The event was aimed at supporting the train line hit by the July 2011 rain disaster.

© Kyodo

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
A violation of every single of the "3Cs" guidance by the govt to prevent coronavirus: crowded, confined, close-contact.

Seriously, they couldnt think of a smarter/safer way of celebrating the event?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is only possible in Japan

0 ( +0 / -0 )

