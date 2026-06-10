Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu gives instruction to his players during a training session Thursday in Nashville, Tenn, ahead of the team's first match in the World Cup soccer tournament.© AP
Training session
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GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer
Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.
Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.
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