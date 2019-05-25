Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Jae C Hong)
picture of the day

Trump fan

1 Comment

Naota Kobayashi shows his support for U.S. President Donald Trump while waiting for the arrival of Trump near the national sumo stadium in Tokyo on Sunday.

© AP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
I agree with Kobayashi-san. Trump is a great friend of Japan, and the closest Leader in the world to PM Abe. His interest in Sumo and Japanese culture and cuisine will further endear himself to Japanese people, who already like him. People were cheering wildly for Trump at the Sumo. It puzzles me why citizens of Western Nations dislike Trump.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Is the random use of capitals in your posts an Australian thing? My Aussie relatives and friends don't do it, so why do you? Could you explain please. Thank You very Much.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan loves Trump?

What has this guy been smoking (or drinking) lately?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

