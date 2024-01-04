¥114 million tuna

Two employees of wholesaler Yamayuki pose with a bluefin tuna that sold for 114.24 million yen at a New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market on Friday. The 238-kilogram fish, caught off the coast of Oma in Aomori Prefecture, was jointly bought by Yamayuki and the company that operates the Sushi Ginza Onodera restaurant. "I'd been feeling that the economy was getting better, so I thought the bidding would reach 100 million yen," said Yukitaka Yamaguchi, president of Yamayuki. "The decisive factor was the tuna's freshness and vibrant color. We are thankful to the fishermen who braved the cold to catch it."

The auction began around 5:10 a.m. with an array of tuna laid out and bidders and sellers engaging in lively exchanges. Meat from the tuna bought by Yamayuki and the operator of Sushi Ginza Onodera will also be sold at food stores in Tokyo.

© KYODO