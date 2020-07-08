Masked men

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, left, and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba, right, take off their protective masks for a photo session prior to their meeting at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo on Thursday night. The two men discussed North Korea and the situation in Hong Kong. The highest-ranking foreign official to visit Japan in the coronavirus pandemic, Biegun was exempt from an entry ban on condition he be tested for COVID-19 and avoid contact with members of the public.

© AP