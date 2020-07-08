Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool
picture of the day

Masked men

0 Comments

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, left, and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba, right, take off their protective masks for a photo session prior to their meeting at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo on Thursday night. The two men discussed North Korea and the situation in Hong Kong. The highest-ranking foreign official to visit Japan in the coronavirus pandemic, Biegun was exempt from an entry ban on condition he be tested for COVID-19 and avoid contact with members of the public.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Protecting Refugees In The Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo