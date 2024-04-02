Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
picture of the day

Ukiyoe immersive art

A visitor enjoys the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an immersive and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday. The exhibition will run until June 16.

© AP

