A visitor enjoys the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an immersive and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday. The exhibition will run until June 16.© AP
Ukiyoe immersive art
