Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Ukrainian students in Japan

Ukrainian students who arrived in Japan after evacuating from Russian military attacks attend a ceremony for new students at the Japan University of Economics in the Fukuoka Prefecture city of Chikushino on Tuesday. About 60 students studying Japanese language at Kyiv National Linguistic University, an academic partner of the Japanese university, located in the nearby city of Dazaifu, are allowed to study there for about one year tuition-free.

