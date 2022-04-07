Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Under cover

0 Comments

Cherry trees are in full bloom at Tsubosaka temple in Takatori in Nara Prefecture.

© Kyodo

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog