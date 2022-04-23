Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Unexploded World War II bomb

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel work on removing an unexploded World War II bomb at a construction site in Nagoya on Sunday.

Godspeed to these JGSDF valiant members putting themselves at great risk to serve others.

*- “JGSDF personnel removing an unexploded World War II bomb in Nagoya.” -*

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

is this a commonplace story so many years later in Japan ? - Surprising there is no additional information when & where it was discovered, the number and if they’re proximity to public areas, schools, etc. ?

“…at a construction site..” could mean almost anywhere.
-1 ( +0 / -1 )

