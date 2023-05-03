Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
picture of the day

Unwelcome message for Kishida

Members of South Korean opposition parties and civic groups stage a rally against to denounce Sunday's visit by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will host Kishida in their second summit since March. The signs read "We oppose the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant and demand an apology and compensation."

© AP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

