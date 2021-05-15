Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Issei Kato/Pool via AP
picture of the day

Up in the air

Japanese kabuki actor Ebizo Ichikawa performs a celebratory "Sanbaso" dance during a ceremony to mark 100 days to go until the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo on Sunday. See related story here.

While I don't support the Olympics happening in Tokyo this year, I still would love to see an authentic Kabuki performance someday. Even if I can't understand the words, I feel like it would be a truly wondrous and memorable experience.

