Up in the air

Japanese kabuki actor Ebizo Ichikawa performs a celebratory "Sanbaso" dance during a ceremony to mark 100 days to go until the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo on Sunday. See related story here.© AP
iamtheponz
While I don't support the Olympics happening in Tokyo this year, I still would love to see an authentic Kabuki performance someday. Even if I can't understand the words, I feel like it would be a truly wondrous and memorable experience.