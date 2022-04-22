Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Domenico Stinellis
picture of the day

Venice Biennale Of The Arts

0 Comments

Satoshi Hama, a member of the artistic collective Dumb Type, is seen through a hole in the floor of the Japanese pavilion at the 59th Venice Biennale Of The Arts in Venice, Italy. Mirrors rotating at high speed project red laser beams containing text from a geography book of the year 1850 (not shown). Directional beams of sound travel inside the room with an empty space at its center representing the void of our times.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cool Things I Learned About Japan at Ise Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Three Small Islands in Japan for Your Next Getaway

GaijinPot Blog

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Dating An Expat In Japan’

Savvy Tokyo