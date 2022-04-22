Satoshi Hama, a member of the artistic collective Dumb Type, is seen through a hole in the floor of the Japanese pavilion at the 59th Venice Biennale Of The Arts in Venice, Italy. Mirrors rotating at high speed project red laser beams containing text from a geography book of the year 1850 (not shown). Directional beams of sound travel inside the room with an empty space at its center representing the void of our times.

