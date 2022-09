Looking out over the city of Yokohama and the Minato Mirai district on a sunny afternoon Saturday from the 46th floor of The Tower Yokohama Kitanaka. From left: the Nihon Maru sail training ship, Yokohama Landmark Tower, three towers of the Queen’s Square shopping complex, the Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel at Cosmo World, the Intercontinental Hotel Grand and World Porters shopping mall.





