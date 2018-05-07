Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
picture of the day

VIP visitor

0 Comments

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrives at Haneda international airport in Tokyo on Tuesday night.

© Reuters

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Guilt-free animal adventures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Bari-kyari’ To ‘Himono-Onna’: Japan’s Habit Of Labeling Women

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Wife&Husband Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Temples

Genko-an Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog