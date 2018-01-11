Members of Japan's idol group Virtual Currency Girls wearing cryptocurrency-themed masks pose after performing at their debut stage event in Tokyo on Friday. The eight girls, or "Kasotsuka Shojo" in Japanese, cavorted in maid costumes with frilly skirts and full-face professional wrestling-style masks with fuzzy pom-pom ears, extolling the virtues of decentralised digital currencies such as bitcoin. Each group member adopted the guise of a different cryptocurrency, offering a brief self-introduction to 20 fans gathered at the venue.

Then they launched into "The Moon, Cryptocurrencies and Me", a stirring anthem incorporating lines such as "Be careful about your password! Don't use the same one!" to warn against the dangers of trading cryptocurrency, and also more obscure ones, in English, such as "Hot day, forget myself, go to the moon."

Rara Naruse, 18, the group's leader, emphasized on the group's website that it is not out to promote investment, but rather to teach people about cryptocurrencies in an entertaining way. The maid costumes aimed to raise the group's popularity with the use of a globally recognisable "uniform," she added. Naturally, all merchandise sold at the venue is paid for in bitcoin, as are concert tickets and the members' salaries.

