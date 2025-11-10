Visit from Jordan's king

Jordan's King Abdullah and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shake hands before their working dinner at the Prime Minister's Official Residence in Tokyo on Tuesday.

At their meeting the two also agreed to establish a public-private joint committee to support Japanese companies entering the Jordanian market by improving the business environment and facilitating investment, according to the Foreign Ministry. The two governments also signed agreements to extend loans totaling 15.5 billion yen to Jordan to support its economic growth and provide 745 million yen in grant aid for equipment to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities.

© AP