Olympic volunteers at the the Musashino Forest Sport Park, the venue for the Tokyo Olympic badminton competition, pose for a group photo on Saturday.© AP
Volunteer effort
©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.
Olympic volunteers at the the Musashino Forest Sport Park, the venue for the Tokyo Olympic badminton competition, pose for a group photo on Saturday.© AP
12 Comments
Login to comment
ikejin
Whatever happened to social distancing?
GW
....wth are TRYING to get covid!!! Come on idiots!!
Hiro
I envy them so much.
Thanks you for your hard work! You all have sacrifice so much for the olympic. Take care and stay well.
virusrex
I just really hope there will be no opportunity in the future to use this pic to illustrate how the olympic games became a predicted superspreader event.
Pukey2
Must be wonderful to have the time to work for free.
Sven Asai
And then, after having received the viruses by no distancing they left the venue into commuting and spreading their virus loads into all directions. And what is that photo for, they most probably also haven’t children or grandchildren to show in the future. But that’s another story, although linked.
Richard Gallagher
Amazing. A prime example of what not to do during a pandemic.
They are vaccinated and immunized? Have been tested as negative? And are socially isolated? Those are N-95 masks?
socrateos
Thank you.
Oxycodin
i seen one of these people wearing the same complete full uniform on the Asakusa line and immediately ran away thinking your a potential covid carrier. That lady must of been proud showing off that same Olmpic uniform from shoes to top... as seen in the this picture of the article.
Johnken6
Could someone explain this to me?
$15 billion spent on the Olympics, $4.5 billion is American network NBC's outlay and then there is Eurosport and the Japanese consortium of channels, RAI, CBC, ZDF bla bla bla and....
They cant pay people!?!?
It's not like The Olympics are non-profit
Kentarogaijin
Thank you for your hard work !!..
BackpackingNepal
These volunteers could have given time for other needed volunteer work such as working in mudslide or clearing up the things at abandoned village. These masked volunteers are here for their own leisure time, watching the games freely.