Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
picture of the day

Vote for me

1 Comment

A woman walks past candidate posters including current Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike for Sunday's Tokyo gubernatorial election, on Thursday.

© Reuters

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

OMFG.....There are some real nutters running for office.

Campaign poster #21: Masayuki Hiratsuka -"Corona is just a cold"

This guy is a Trumpian level loser and very dangerous if he's spreading those lies.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #87: Only 30% of Japanese People Hold Their Chopsticks Properly

GaijinPot Blog

Families

A Starter Guide To International Schools In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Nikujaga with a Kick

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog