Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko picture of the day Wagon R Today 05:24 am JST Today | 05:26 am JST 0 Comments Suzuki's Wagon R for the Indian market is displayed at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. © AP ©2023 GPlusMedia Inc. A Cash and Debit Card all in one! Open an account online today, No annual fee required! Learn More Your Dream Job in Shinjuku Study Abroad agency hiring for an English teacher role- apply now! Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment