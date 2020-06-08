Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
picture of the day

Waiting for a bite

0 Comments

A man fishes in front of the cruise ship Asuka II in Yokohama on Tuesday.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

10 Quiet Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Photos from Black Lives Matter March in Osaka with Over 1,000 Protesters

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Financial Independence For Your Teens With The Gaica Prepaid Card

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

7 Ethical Animal Experiences Around Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #84: Tokyo Metropolitan Police Spend Three Days Catching a Wild Deer

GaijinPot Blog