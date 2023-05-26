Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
picture of the day

Wall of art

0 Comments

A woman walks by a construction site covered with a wall of artworks in Tokyo.

© AP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ichibata Electric Railway

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Still Life

Savvy Tokyo

Matcha and Melon Afternoon Teas For Summer In Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Historical Parks That Will Take You Back In Time

GaijinPot Blog

Shine On! Kids President Kimberly Forsythe Gives Back To Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Shinji

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Shinryoku Season: A Time of New Life and New Green

GaijinPot Blog

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet 4: June Mixer and Cocktail Hour

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Medicine And Kanji To Know When You’re Sick

GaijinPot Blog