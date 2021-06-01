Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
picture of the day

Water woes

A member of a civic group holds a sign demanding the withdrawal of the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea, near a building which houses the Japanese Embassy, in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday.

I am split minded about dumping that water in the sea.

In one side, I disagree to dump that water in the sea, on the other side I have no idea where else to recycle it.

Since the accident, I support Fukushima products a lot. I discovered a lot of Fukushima 日本酒、and besides Miyagi, it is one of the best in Japan.

