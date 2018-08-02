Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
picture of the day

Water world

0 Comments

A boy plays in a fountain in a park in Tokyo.

© Reuters

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon