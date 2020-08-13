Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko picture of the day Wear to be seen Today 05:58 am JST Today | 05:58 am JST 0 Comments Women wearing yukata walk at in Asakusa district of Tokyo on Friday. © AP ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. English online banking Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee! Learn More J Trust Global Card will support your life in Japan! Anytime, anywhere, you can apply easily online! A credit card exclusively for foreigners living in Japan, such as international students and company employees. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment