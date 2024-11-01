 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Image: Instagram/jeremy.mob/via REUTERS
picture of the day

Wet walk

0 Comments

People walk along a flooded street in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, on Saturday.

© Reuters

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

