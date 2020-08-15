Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Whale catch

A minke whale is unloaded from a vessel at a port in the Hokkaido city of Abashiri on Sunday.

© Kyodo

Enough of the exceptionalism, J Gov.

It's not for scientific research, or a pressing food need, and most of the planet removed whaling from their culture (yes, we all did it once) decades ago.

