Photo: KYODO picture of the day Whale catch Today 06:24 am JST Today | 06:25 am JST 1 Comment A minke whale is unloaded from a vessel at a port in the Hokkaido city of Abashiri on Sunday. © Kyodo
Mickelicious
Enough of the exceptionalism, J Gov.
It's not for scientific research, or a pressing food need, and most of the planet removed whaling from their culture (yes, we all did it once) decades ago.