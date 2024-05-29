 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Image: KYODO
picture of the day

Whale of a time

Photo shows a restaurant from which visitors can watch killer whales during a preview at Kobe Suma Sea World in Kobe on Thursday. The renovated aquarium, formerly known as Suma Aqualife Park, will open on Saturday.

© Kyodo

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

