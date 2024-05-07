 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Whale watching

People walk nearby a life size model of a whale displayed at the National Science Museum in Tokyo on Thursday. Japan's Fisheries Agency on Thursday said it has proposed a plan to allow catching fin whales in addition to three smaller whale species currently permitted under the country's commercial whaling around its coasts. See related story here.

© AP

