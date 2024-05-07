People walk nearby a life size model of a whale displayed at the National Science Museum in Tokyo on Thursday. Japan's Fisheries Agency on Thursday said it has proposed a plan to allow catching fin whales in addition to three smaller whale species currently permitted under the country's commercial whaling around its coasts. See related story here.© AP
Whale watching
©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Superfast SIMs for expats & tourists
Explore Japan without limits with Mobal. Stay connected with reliable SIMs and eSIMs, with solutions for both expats and tourists. Get a real Japanese phone number from the best Japan SIM service for English-Speakers - it’s easy to use, there are no contracts, and delivery is free! Join Mobal today.
No Comment
Login to comment